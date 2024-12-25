HC Wainwright Estimates enGene’s Q1 Earnings (NASDAQ:ENGN)

enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for enGene in a research note issued on Monday, December 23rd. HC Wainwright analyst A. Maldonado anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for enGene’s current full-year earnings is ($1.52) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for enGene’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.61) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.57) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.33) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($0.38) EPS and FY2029 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.06.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of enGene in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of enGene to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of enGene in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of enGene in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of enGene in a research report on Monday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.78.

Shares of ENGN stock opened at $6.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 19.52, a current ratio of 19.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $279.45 million, a P/E ratio of -10.90 and a beta of -0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.78. enGene has a 12-month low of $4.42 and a 12-month high of $18.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENGN. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of enGene during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in enGene by 1,410.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 663,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,376,000 after acquiring an additional 619,100 shares in the last quarter. SR One Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of enGene during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,715,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of enGene by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,189,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,854,000 after acquiring an additional 389,918 shares during the period. Finally, Logos Global Management LP raised its position in shares of enGene by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,316,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. 64.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other enGene news, major shareholder Growth Opportunities F. Forbion acquired 41,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.97 per share, for a total transaction of $248,584.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,059,459 shares in the company, valued at $12,294,970.23. This represents a 2.06 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald Harold Wilfred Cooper bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.70 per share, with a total value of $57,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,000. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 420,965 shares of company stock worth $2,651,103. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

enGene Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary enGene, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops genetic medicines through the delivery of therapeutics to mucosal tissues and other organs. Its lead product candidate is EG-70 (detalimogene voraplasmid), which is a non-viral immunotherapy to treat non-muscle invasive bladder cancer patients with carcinoma-in-situ (Cis), who are unresponsive to treatment with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin.

