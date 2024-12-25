Head to Head Review: Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF) vs. Swiftmerge Acquisition (NASDAQ:IVCP)

Volatility & Risk

Swiftmerge Acquisition has a beta of 0.03, indicating that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Obsidian Energy has a beta of 2.47, indicating that its share price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Swiftmerge Acquisition and Obsidian Energy”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Swiftmerge Acquisition N/A N/A $3.42 million ($0.02) -350.00 Obsidian Energy $220.00 million 1.86 -$576.07 million $4.17 1.21

Swiftmerge Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Obsidian Energy. Swiftmerge Acquisition is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Obsidian Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Swiftmerge Acquisition N/A -11.71% -0.23% Obsidian Energy 99.13% 78.07% 35.32%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Swiftmerge Acquisition and Obsidian Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

38.1% of Swiftmerge Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Obsidian Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 42.9% of Swiftmerge Acquisition shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Obsidian Energy beats Swiftmerge Acquisition on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Swiftmerge Acquisition

Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in West Vancouver, Canada.

About Obsidian Energy

Obsidian Energy Ltd. is an exploration and production company. The firm engages in exploring, developing, and holds interests in oil and natural gas properties and related production infrastructure in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin directly and through investments in securities of subsidiaries holding such interests. Its property portfolio includes Cardium, Viking, and Peace River. The company was founded on December 27, 1979 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

