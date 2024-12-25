Head to Head Survey: Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) & Coastal Caribbean Oils & Minerals (OTCMKTS:COCBF)

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) and Coastal Caribbean Oils & Minerals (OTCMKTS:COCBF – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Cenovus Energy and Coastal Caribbean Oils & Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cenovus Energy 6.72% 12.88% 6.80% Coastal Caribbean Oils & Minerals N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cenovus Energy and Coastal Caribbean Oils & Minerals”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cenovus Energy $58.94 billion 0.46 $3.04 billion $1.45 10.14 Coastal Caribbean Oils & Minerals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Cenovus Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Coastal Caribbean Oils & Minerals.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Cenovus Energy and Coastal Caribbean Oils & Minerals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cenovus Energy 0 1 5 0 2.83 Coastal Caribbean Oils & Minerals 0 0 0 0 0.00

Cenovus Energy presently has a consensus target price of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 103.94%. Given Cenovus Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cenovus Energy is more favorable than Coastal Caribbean Oils & Minerals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.2% of Cenovus Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of Coastal Caribbean Oils & Minerals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cenovus Energy beats Coastal Caribbean Oils & Minerals on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan. This segment assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Sunrise projects, as well as Lloydminster thermal and conventional heavy oil assets. The Conventional segment holds natural gas liquids and natural gas assets primarily located in Elmworth-Wapiti, Kaybob-Edson, Clearwater, and Rainbow Lake operating in Alberta and British Columbia, as well as interests in various natural gas processing facilities. The offshore segment engages in offshore operation, exploration, and development activities in China and the East Coast of Canada. The Canadian Refining segment owns and operates Lloydminster upgrading and asphalt refining complex, which converts heavy oil and bitumen into synthetic crude oil, diesel, asphalt, and other ancillary products, as well as Bruderheim crude-by-rail terminal and ethanol plants. The U.S. Refining segment refines crude oil to produce gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, asphalt, and other products. Cenovus Energy Inc. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Coastal Caribbean Oils & Minerals

Coastal Caribbean Oils & Minerals, Ltd. operates as an independent oil and gas exploration company in the United States. It seeks various exploration projects with potential for providing long-term drilling inventories. The company was founded in 1953 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

