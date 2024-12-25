Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Shares Sold by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC lessened its stake in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report) by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,664 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Helen of Troy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the second quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the second quarter valued at approximately $271,000.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HELE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Monday, October 7th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th.

Helen of Troy Stock Performance

Shares of Helen of Troy stock opened at $61.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.83. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.77. Helen of Troy Limited has a one year low of $48.05 and a one year high of $127.83.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 9th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.16. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $474.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Helen of Troy Limited will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

Helen of Troy announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 5th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 39.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food storage containers, kitchen utensils for cooking and preparing salads, fruits, vegetables and meats, graters, slicers and choppers, baking essentials, kitchen organization, bath, cleaning, infant and toddler products, and coffee preparation tools and electronics; and insulated beverageware, including bottles, travel tumblers, drinkware, mugs, food and lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, outdoor kitchenware, and accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HELE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.