Hemispherx BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB) Executives Voluntarily Forgo 2024 Cash Bonuses

On December 19, 2024, Hemispherx BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB) disclosed in an 8-K filing that executives Thomas K. Equels and Peter W. Rodino III have voluntarily decided to waive their entitlement to cash bonuses for the year 2024. This decision was communicated to the Compensation Committee of the Company’s Board of Directors as a means to assist the company in directing its financial resources towards the advancement of its Ampligen R&D activities.

As a result of the executives’ decision to forgo their cash bonuses, the Committee determined that neither Mr. Equels nor Mr. Rodino would receive a cash bonus for the year 2024 as per the terms of their employment agreements.

Hemispherx BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB) is a Delaware-based biopharmaceutical company with its principal executive offices located in Ocala, Florida. The company’s telephone number is (352) 448-7797.

This announcement comes under Item 5.02 of the 8-K filing, which pertains to the Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; and Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

No new financial statements were included in this particular filing. The only exhibit attached to the filing was the Cover Page Interactive Data File, with the document embedded within the Inline XBRL format.

This information was made public through a filing with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Hemispherx BioPharma

Hemispherx Biopharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the clinical development of drug therapies based on natural immune system enhancing technologies for the treatment of viral and immune based chronic disorders in the United States. The company's products include Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat a category of genital warts, a sexually transmitted disease; and Ampligen for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS).

