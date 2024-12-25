Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $23.89, but opened at $27.33. Honda Motor shares last traded at $27.07, with a volume of 1,887,753 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Honda Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of Honda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Honda Motor Trading Up 1.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $46.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.43). Honda Motor had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $36.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.60 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Equity Investment Corp increased its stake in Honda Motor by 1.8% in the third quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 2,097,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,557,000 after purchasing an additional 36,221 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honda Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,595,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 1,906.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 193,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,105,000 after acquiring an additional 184,057 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 76.4% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 41,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 17,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Honda Motor by 9.6% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

About Honda Motor

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

