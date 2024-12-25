HSBC (LON:HSBA) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 770 ($9.65) and last traded at GBX 763.80 ($9.58), with a volume of 2147000000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 764.40 ($9.58).

Separately, Citigroup reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HSBC has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 795 ($9.97).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 718.49 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 686.63. The stock has a market capitalization of £140.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 867.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.52.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a yield of 1.11%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,393.26%.

In other HSBC news, insider Georges Elhedery purchased 41,720 shares of HSBC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 718 ($9.00) per share, for a total transaction of £299,549.60 ($375,516.61). 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

With assets of $3.0tn and operations in 62 countries and territories at 31 December 2022, HSBC is one of the largest banking and financial services organisations in the world. We serve approximately 39 million personal, wealth and corporate customers through three global businesses. We have around 180,000 shareholders in 126 countries and territories.

