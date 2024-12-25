Hyperscale Data, Inc. Faces NYSE American Listing Standards Noncompliance

Hyperscale Data, Inc. (NYSE American: GPUS) recently announced that it has received notification from the NYSE American regarding noncompliance with listing standards. The company reported in its Form 10-Q for the fiscal period ending September 30, 2024, that its stockholders’ equity stood at approximately $2.2 million. This figure falls short of the requirement mandating a stockholders’ equity of no less than $6 million as stipulated under Section 1003(a)(ii) and (iii) of the NYSE American Company Guide. This deficiency arises due to reported losses from continuing operations and/or net losses in five of its most recent fiscal years ending December 31, 2023.

According to NYSE American listing rules, Hyperscale Data must submit a compliance plan by January 17, 2025, outlining its strategies to regain compliance with the listing standards within 18 months from the notice, or by June 18, 2026. The company intends to develop and present this plan to the NYSE American. If the plan is not accepted, or if Hyperscale Data fails to make progress in line with the plan during the stipulated period, the NYSE American may commence delisting procedures. However, if the plan is approved, the company will undergo periodic reviews, including quarterly monitoring to ensure compliance. Throughout this period, Hyperscale Data’s common stock will continue to be listed on the NYSE American and trade as usual, subject to adherence to other listing requirements.

Hyperscale Data expressed confidence in its ability to submit an acceptable plan to the NYSE American within the specified timeframe and is optimistic about promptly showcasing regained compliance with the Listing Standards.

About Hyperscale Data, Inc.

Hyperscale Data is currently transitioning from a diversified holding company focused on acquiring undervalued businesses and disruptive technologies with global impact to becoming a data center owner and operator supporting high-performance computing services. Through its wholly and majority-owned subsidiaries and strategic investments, the company operates a data center, conducts digital asset mining, and offers colocation and hosting services for industries like artificial intelligence ecosystems. Additionally, Hyperscale Data, via its subsidiary Ault Capital Group, Inc., provides mission-critical products supporting various sectors such as artificial intelligence software, social gaming, defense/aerospace, and more. The company also engages in private credit and structured finance through a licensed lending subsidiary. Hyperscale Data is headquartered at 11411 Southern Highlands Parkway, Suite 240, Las Vegas, NV 89141.

