i-nexus Global (LON:INX) Stock Price Up 20% – Time to Buy?

i-nexus Global plc (LON:INX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 20% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3 ($0.04). Approximately 162,961 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 181,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.50 ($0.03).
i-nexus Global Stock Down 24.0 %
The stock has a market capitalization of £505,647.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.50 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2.53 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.04.
i-nexus Global Company Profile
More organizations are discovering that the same patchwork of technologies isn’t enough to overcome lost plans, errors, and the cost of poor execution.
