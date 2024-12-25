IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $243.14.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IEX. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of IDEX from $245.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $248.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on IDEX from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on IDEX from $251.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th.

Shares of IEX opened at $212.28 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $221.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.32. The firm has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.96. IDEX has a 12-month low of $189.51 and a 12-month high of $246.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.01. IDEX had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $798.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IDEX will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.72%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its position in IDEX by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in IDEX by 31.0% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in IDEX by 19.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in IDEX by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in IDEX by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 97.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

