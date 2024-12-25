Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Free Report) by 69.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 951,124 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 391,436 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.65% of Immunovant worth $27,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Immunovant by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in Immunovant by 216.7% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Immunovant in the second quarter valued at $77,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Immunovant by 73.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Immunovant by 21.4% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. 47.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IMVT stock opened at $26.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.76. Immunovant, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.61 and a 1-year high of $45.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 0.64.

Immunovant ( NASDAQ:IMVT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.15). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. Analysts expect that Immunovant, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IMVT. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Immunovant from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.22.

In other news, insider Mark S. Levine sold 3,650 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total value of $92,892.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 319,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,124,352.60. The trade was a 1.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider William L. Macias sold 3,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total value of $91,782.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 365,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,512,495.76. The trade was a 0.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,659 shares of company stock worth $2,096,890. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

