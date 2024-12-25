Imran Sherazi Sells 2,946 Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Stock

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) SVP Imran Sherazi sold 2,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $186,481.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,866.10. This represents a 31.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Semtech Stock Up 2.6 %
NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $64.49 on Wednesday. Semtech Co. has a twelve month low of $18.16 and a twelve month high of $70.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.45 and a 200-day moving average of $42.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.65.
Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $236.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.89 million. Semtech had a negative net margin of 99.08% and a negative return on equity of 154.99%. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Semtech Co. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMTC. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Semtech by 6.3% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in Semtech by 128.3% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 30,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 17,150 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in Semtech by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 35,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 17,823 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Semtech by 135.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 42,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 24,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Semtech in the second quarter valued at $14,307,000.
Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.
