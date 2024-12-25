Indus Gas (LON:INDI) Stock Price Up 11.3% – What’s Next?

Indus Gas Limited (LON:INDI – Get Free Report) shares traded up 11.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 13 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 8.85 ($0.11). 681,484 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 179% from the average session volume of 244,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.95 ($0.10).

Indus Gas Stock Down 25.0 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 8.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 9.39. The firm has a market cap of £16.47 million, a P/E ratio of 112.50 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.14, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Indus Gas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Indus Gas Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company in Asia and Europe. The company engages in the exploration, development, production, distribution, and marketing of hydrocarbons, including natural gas and condensate. It owns a 90% participating interest in the Block RJ-ON/6, a petroleum exploration and development concession covering an area of approximately 4,026 square kilometers located in onshore mid Indus basin, Rajasthan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Indus Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indus Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.