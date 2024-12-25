Indus Gas (LON:INDI) Trading 23.9% Higher – Time to Buy?

Indus Gas Limited (LON:INDI – Get Free Report) rose 23.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 13 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 9.85 ($0.12). Approximately 689,168 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 182% from the average daily volume of 244,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.95 ($0.10).

Indus Gas Stock Down 25.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.14. The stock has a market cap of £16.47 million, a P/E ratio of 112.50 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 8.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 9.39.

Indus Gas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Indus Gas Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company in Asia and Europe. The company engages in the exploration, development, production, distribution, and marketing of hydrocarbons, including natural gas and condensate. It owns a 90% participating interest in the Block RJ-ON/6, a petroleum exploration and development concession covering an area of approximately 4,026 square kilometers located in onshore mid Indus basin, Rajasthan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Indus Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indus Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.