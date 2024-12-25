Inno Holdings Inc. Completes Private Placement, Sells 700,000 Shares at $2.50 Each

Inno Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:INHD) recently disclosed the completion of a Private Placement, as outlined in a Current Report on Form 8-K filed on December 23, 2024. The company successfully entered into a Securities Purchase Agreement with nine non-U.S. investors, selling an aggregate of 700,000 shares of common stock at a purchase price of $2.50 per share. This transaction generated total gross proceeds of approximately $1.75 million for Inno Holdings Inc.

The issued shares, valued at no par, were deemed fully paid, validly issued, and non-assessable as per the terms of the Securities Purchase Agreement. This transaction was exempt from registration under the Securities Act of 1933, under Rule 903 of Regulation S, due to the involvement of solely non-U.S. Persons as defined by Rule 902 Section (k)(2)(i) of Regulation S.

The proceeds from the Private Placement are allocated towards the company’s working capital and general corporate purposes. Inno Holdings Inc. authorized the sale of common stock under its jurisdiction in Texas with a trading symbol of INHD on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC.

Inno Holdings Inc. has been identified as an emerging growth company, indicating its flexibility in adhering to new financial accounting standards based on the regulations. The Chief Executive Officer of the company, Ding Wei, signed the report on December 23, 2024, confirming the transaction.

Investors and interested parties are encouraged to review Inno Holdings Inc.’s public filings for more detailed information regarding recent developments in the company. For further updates on Inno Holdings Inc., investors can access the company’s reports through the Investor Relations section on its official website or by visiting the United States Securities and Exchange Commission’s portal.

Inno Holdings Inc manufactures and sells cold-formed-steel members, castor cubes, mobile factories, and prefabricated homes in the United States. The company provides cold-formed steel framing and a mobile factory for off-site equipment rental, sales, service, and support. It serves in residential, commercial, industrial, and infrastructure projects.

