Insider Buying: Doctor Care Anywhere Group PLC (ASX:DOC) Insider Acquires 320,000 Shares of Stock

Doctor Care Anywhere Group PLC (ASX:DOC – Get Free Report) insider Ben Kent purchased 320,000 shares of Doctor Care Anywhere Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.07 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$22,080.00 ($13,800.00).
Doctor Care Anywhere Group Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 279.54.
About Doctor Care Anywhere Group
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Doctor Care Anywhere Group
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- 5 Reasons DraftKings Stock Looks Promising in the New Year
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Cybersecurity Stocks: 1 Immediate Buy and 1 Dip Opportunity
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- The Next 2 AI Winners Have Triple-Digit Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Doctor Care Anywhere Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doctor Care Anywhere Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.