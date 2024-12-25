Insider Buying: Strathcona Resources Ltd. (TSE:SCR) Director Acquires 3,358 Shares of Stock

Strathcona Resources Ltd. (TSE:SCR – Get Free Report) Director Connie De Ciancio bought 3,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$28.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$96,609.66.
Strathcona Resources Price Performance
SCR stock opened at C$29.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.40 billion and a PE ratio of 6.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$29.41 and its 200-day moving average price is C$30.14. Strathcona Resources Ltd. has a one year low of C$21.35 and a one year high of C$37.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.29, a quick ratio of 11.09 and a current ratio of 0.53.
Strathcona Resources Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. Strathcona Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.26%.
Strathcona Resources Company Profile
Strathcona Resources Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas reserves in Canada. It operates through three segments: Cold Lake Thermal, Lloydminster Heavy Oil, and Montney. The Cold Lake Thermal segment includes three producing assets in the Cold Lake region of Northern Alberta; and Lindbergh, Orion, and Tucker.
