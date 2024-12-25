International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (LON:IAG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 307.20 ($3.85) and last traded at GBX 303.33 ($3.80), with a volume of 730976938 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 305.80 ($3.83).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IAG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised International Consolidated Airlines Group to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 215 ($2.70) to GBX 400 ($5.01) in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 243.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 200.95. The firm has a market cap of £14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 717.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 337.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.70.

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, air freight operations, call centre, ground handling, trustee, retail, IT, finance, procurement, storage and custody, aircraft technical assistance, human resources support, and airport infrastructure development services; and manages airline loyalty programmes.

