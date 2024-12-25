Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (NYSEARCA:DBC) Hits New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (NYSEARCA:DBC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.90 and last traded at $20.90, with a volume of 12475 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.02.

Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.25 and its 200 day moving average is $22.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBC. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 2,088.4% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 332,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,403,000 after purchasing an additional 317,211 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 167.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 359,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,999,000 after buying an additional 224,820 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,008,000. Certuity LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $1,880,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,854,000. 48.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund Company Profile

