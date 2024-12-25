Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.27, but opened at $12.70. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF shares last traded at $12.66, with a volume of 805,101 shares.
Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Trading Up 0.5 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.56.
Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.5747 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF
About Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF
The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.
