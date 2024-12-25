Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.27, but opened at $12.70. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF shares last traded at $12.66, with a volume of 805,101 shares.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.56.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.5747 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF

About Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 20,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Axiom Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 50,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 23,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 14,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter.

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

