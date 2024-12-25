Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK) Sets New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $86.00 and last traded at $86.00, with a volume of 133 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $116.33.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $797.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $120.57 and its 200-day moving average is $115.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 578,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,562,000 after acquiring an additional 35,104 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 483,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,208,000 after purchasing an additional 21,963 shares during the period. Prism Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF in the third quarter worth $17,700,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 151,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,649,000 after purchasing an additional 5,381 shares during the period. Finally, Systelligence LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 138,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,090,000 after purchasing an additional 7,864 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Company Profile

RevenueShares Mid Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (S&P 400) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 400 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Mid Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 400.

