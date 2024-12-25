iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 336,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $28,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Copley Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $274,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 193,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,210,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 693,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,216,000 after acquiring an additional 9,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 515,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,129,000 after acquiring an additional 5,914 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

EFA stock opened at $75.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.86. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $72.58 and a 12-month high of $84.56.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

