J Heath Deneke Sells 1,000 Shares of Summit Midstream Corporation (NYSE:SMC) Stock

Summit Midstream Corporation (NYSE:SMC – Get Free Report) CEO J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total transaction of $34,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 262,006 shares in the company, valued at $9,154,489.64. This represents a 0.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

J Heath Deneke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 20th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total value of $34,970.00.

On Wednesday, December 18th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total value of $35,180.00.

On Monday, December 16th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total value of $35,180.00.

On Friday, December 13th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total value of $35,950.00.

On Wednesday, December 11th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $37,090.00.

On Monday, December 9th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.22, for a total transaction of $37,220.00.

On Friday, December 6th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total transaction of $37,780.00.

On Wednesday, December 4th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $37,430.00.

On Monday, December 2nd, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total value of $37,800.00.

On Friday, November 29th, J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of Summit Midstream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.20, for a total value of $37,200.00.

Summit Midstream Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE SMC opened at $35.20 on Wednesday. Summit Midstream Corporation has a 12 month low of $15.56 and a 12 month high of $40.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $374.84 million, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 2.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Summit Midstream

About Summit Midstream

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fractal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Midstream during the third quarter worth $1,576,000. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth $3,794,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at about $529,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream in the third quarter worth about $1,311,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream in the third quarter worth about $194,000. Institutional investors own 42.97% of the company’s stock.

Summit Midstream Corporation focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. It operates natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering systems in four unconventional resource basins, including the Williston Basin in North Dakota, which includes the Bakken and Three Forks shale formations; the Denver-Julesburg Basin that consists of the Niobrara and Codell shale formations in Colorado and Wyoming; the Fort Worth Basin in Texas, which comprises the Barnett Shale formation; and the Piceance Basin in Colorado, which includes the Mesaverde formation, as well as the emerging Mancos and Niobrara Shale formations.

Further Reading

