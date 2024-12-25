Jane Street Group LLC Purchases 7,886 Shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Free Report) by 592.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,218 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,886 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Virtus Investment Partners were worth $1,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new position in Virtus Investment Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,776,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 50,952 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $11,508,000 after buying an additional 22,344 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 6.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 255,536 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $53,522,000 after acquiring an additional 16,586 shares in the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 12.4% during the third quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 110,429 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $23,129,000 after purchasing an additional 12,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 57.1% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 26,167 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,481,000 after buying an additional 9,508 shares during the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Virtus Investment Partners Price Performance

Shares of VRTS stock opened at $223.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 11.86 and a quick ratio of 11.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $233.05 and its 200 day moving average is $220.95. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.42 and a 1-year high of $263.39.

Virtus Investment Partners Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.71%.

VRTS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $264.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. StockNews.com raised Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $212.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $224.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Virtus Investment Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $247.00.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

