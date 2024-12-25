Jeffrey Tsvi Pinner Sells 5,876 Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Stock

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) CTO Jeffrey Tsvi Pinner sold 5,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total transaction of $222,817.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,752 shares in the company, valued at $445,635.84. This trade represents a 33.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $39.58 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.99 billion, a PE ratio of 67.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.09. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.38 and a 12 month high of $43.83.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.53 million. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 21.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HOOD shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Robinhood Markets from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $30.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Robinhood Markets from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Robinhood Markets by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,129,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,914,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368,118 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 8.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,558,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,679 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 19.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,620,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,708,000 after buying an additional 1,895,427 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 37.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,651,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,770,000 after buying an additional 2,094,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,581,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,677 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

