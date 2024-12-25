John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.00 and traded as low as $22.08. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund shares last traded at $22.19, with a volume of 31,355 shares trading hands.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.93.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th.

Institutional Trading of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 3,201 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 1,303.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 10,998 shares during the period.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

