John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.00 and traded as low as $22.08. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund shares last traded at $22.19, with a volume of 31,355 shares trading hands.
John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Trading Up 0.9 %
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.93.
John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th.
Institutional Trading of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund
John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Company Profile
John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund
- What is a SEC Filing?
- 5 Reasons DraftKings Stock Looks Promising in the New Year
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Cybersecurity Stocks: 1 Immediate Buy and 1 Dip Opportunity
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- The Next 2 AI Winners Have Triple-Digit Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.