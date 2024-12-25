Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.64.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Kenvue from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Barclays raised shares of Kenvue to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd.

Shares of KVUE stock opened at $21.56 on Wednesday. Kenvue has a fifty-two week low of $17.67 and a fifty-two week high of $24.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.34 billion, a PE ratio of 39.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.33.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Kenvue had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 21.43%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Kenvue’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Kenvue will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Kenvue’s payout ratio is 149.09%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Kenvue during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kenvue by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in shares of Kenvue by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

