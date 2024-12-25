Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$18.52 and traded as low as C$17.00. Killam Apartment REIT shares last traded at C$17.09, with a volume of 79,480 shares trading hands.

KMP.UN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$24.50 to C$23.50 in a report on Friday, November 8th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Killam Apartment REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$22.50 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.75 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$22.55.

The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$18.52 and its 200-day moving average price is C$18.78. The company has a market cap of C$2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.0583 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. Killam Apartment REIT’s payout ratio is 26.92%.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

