Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) Senior Officer Andrew William Robert Bell Sells 600 Shares

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Andrew William Robert Bell sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$177.14, for a total value of C$106,281.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 831 shares in the company, valued at C$147,199.19. This represents a 41.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock.
Andrew William Robert Bell also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 16th, Andrew William Robert Bell sold 100 shares of Kinaxis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$184.74, for a total value of C$18,474.00.
Kinaxis Price Performance
TSE KXS opened at C$178.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.40, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 1.90. Kinaxis Inc. has a 52-week low of C$132.93 and a 52-week high of C$190.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$169.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$160.32. The stock has a market cap of C$5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.61, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.78.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities decreased their target price on Kinaxis from C$195.00 to C$190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$205.00 to C$215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$192.67.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Kinaxis
About Kinaxis
Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. It offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operation planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.
