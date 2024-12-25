Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) Senior Officer Andrew William Robert Bell Sells 600 Shares

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Andrew William Robert Bell sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$177.14, for a total value of C$106,281.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 831 shares in the company, valued at C$147,199.19. This represents a 41.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock.

Andrew William Robert Bell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 16th, Andrew William Robert Bell sold 100 shares of Kinaxis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$184.74, for a total value of C$18,474.00.

Kinaxis Price Performance

TSE KXS opened at C$178.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.40, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 1.90. Kinaxis Inc. has a 52-week low of C$132.93 and a 52-week high of C$190.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$169.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$160.32. The stock has a market cap of C$5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.61, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kinaxis last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$165.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$170.56 million. Kinaxis had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 4.87%. Analysts anticipate that Kinaxis Inc. will post 4.2526231 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities decreased their target price on Kinaxis from C$195.00 to C$190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$205.00 to C$215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$192.67.

About Kinaxis

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. It offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operation planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

