Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.86.

KRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kite Realty Group Trust

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust Price Performance

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 432.7% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,361,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,150,000 after buying an additional 1,105,539 shares during the period. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $22,277,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,665,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,982,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,684,000 after purchasing an additional 673,976 shares during the period. Finally, F M Investments LLC purchased a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,164,000. 90.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KRG opened at $25.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.55 and its 200-day moving average is $25.17. Kite Realty Group Trust has a twelve month low of $19.64 and a twelve month high of $28.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -632.25, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.28.

Kite Realty Group Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -2,700.00%.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

(Get Free Report

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company’s primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.