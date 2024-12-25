Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.86.
KRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kite Realty Group Trust
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kite Realty Group Trust
Kite Realty Group Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:KRG opened at $25.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.55 and its 200-day moving average is $25.17. Kite Realty Group Trust has a twelve month low of $19.64 and a twelve month high of $28.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -632.25, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.28.
Kite Realty Group Trust Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -2,700.00%.
About Kite Realty Group Trust
Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company’s primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Kite Realty Group Trust
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- 5 Reasons DraftKings Stock Looks Promising in the New Year
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Cybersecurity Stocks: 1 Immediate Buy and 1 Dip Opportunity
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- The Next 2 AI Winners Have Triple-Digit Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.