Kkr Credit Income Fund (KKC) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.02 on January 14th

Kkr Credit Income Fund (ASX:KKC – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, December 23rd,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.017 per share on Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, December 29th.
