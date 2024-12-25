Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 35.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 238,605 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 129,130 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $26,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LNTH. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Lantheus by 43.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,867 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 7,817 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 123,115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,885,000 after buying an additional 35,069 shares during the period. Burney Co. lifted its stake in Lantheus by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 45,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,618,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,902 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,736,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Lantheus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $536,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LNTH. StockNews.com cut shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Lantheus in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (down from $135.00) on shares of Lantheus in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on Lantheus from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.86.

Lantheus Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of LNTH stock opened at $91.30 on Wednesday. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.20 and a 12 month high of $126.89. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.60.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

