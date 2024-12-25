LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the three ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $122.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LGIH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on LGI Homes from $100.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in LGI Homes during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in LGI Homes by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Family Offices LLP purchased a new position in LGI Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes stock opened at $90.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 12.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.99. LGI Homes has a fifty-two week low of $84.00 and a fifty-two week high of $136.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.16.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $651.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.27 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 8.75%. LGI Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that LGI Homes will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to large institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

