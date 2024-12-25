Litchfield Hills Research Predicts ASNS FY2024 Earnings

Actelis Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASNS – Free Report) – Litchfield Hills Research issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for Actelis Networks in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 23rd. Litchfield Hills Research analyst T. O’neill anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.53) per share for the year. Litchfield Hills Research has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Litchfield Hills Research also issued estimates for Actelis Networks’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Actelis Networks Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ ASNS opened at $1.15 on Wednesday. Actelis Networks has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $4.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.02.

Actelis Networks Company Profile

Actelis Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of cyber hardened, hybrid fiber, networking solutions for Internet of Things and telecommunication companies in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Israel, and the Asia Pacific. It provides rapid-deployment networking solutions for wide-area IoT applications, including federal, state, and local governments; intelligent traffic systems; and military, utility, rail, telecom, and campus applications.

