LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.25.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LPSN shares. Craig Hallum cut shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th.

Get LivePerson alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on LPSN

LivePerson Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at LivePerson

NASDAQ:LPSN opened at $0.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $76.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.73. LivePerson has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $3.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

In related news, Director Bruce Edward Hansen sold 84,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.85, for a total transaction of $72,202.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jeffrey Ford sold 21,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total value of $25,005.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 378,707 shares in the company, valued at $431,725.98. This trade represents a 5.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 236,879 shares of company stock worth $207,708. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LivePerson

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPSN. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of LivePerson by 25.8% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 456,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 93,693 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in LivePerson by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 418,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 12,273 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in LivePerson by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 402,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 15,032 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the 3rd quarter worth $513,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 2nd quarter worth $159,000. Institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson Company Profile

(Get Free Report

LivePerson, Inc engages in conversational artificial intelligence. It enables brands to leverage the Conversational Cloud's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies. The company offers the Conversational Cloud, an enterprise-class digital customer conversation platform, which enables businesses and consumers to connect through conversational channels, such as voice, in-app, and mobile messaging.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.