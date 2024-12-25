Mansi Khetani Sells 22,038 Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) CFO Mansi Khetani sold 22,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total value of $25,123.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,230,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,402,547.70. The trade was a 1.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

ChargePoint Stock Performance

Shares of CHPT opened at $1.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $513.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.32. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $2.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in ChargePoint by 50.7% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 5,770 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of ChargePoint by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 26,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 7,723 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 34,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 8,297 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in ChargePoint by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 9,480 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in ChargePoint by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. 37.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHPT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ChargePoint from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $1.50 to $1.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on ChargePoint from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on ChargePoint from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.46.

ChargePoint Company Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the North America and Europe. The company serves commercial, such as retail, workplace, hospitality, parking, recreation, municipal, education, and highway fast charge; fleet, which include delivery, take home, logistics, motor pool, transit, and shared mobility; and residential including single family homes and multi-family apartments and condominiums customers.

