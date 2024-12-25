Marshall T. Reynolds Sells 34,713 Shares of Energy Services of America Co. (NASDAQ:ESOA) Stock

Energy Services of America Co. (NASDAQ:ESOA – Get Free Report) Director Marshall T. Reynolds sold 34,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $556,796.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,525,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,466,982.92. The trade was a 2.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Energy Services of America Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ESOA opened at $14.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.83 and a 200 day moving average of $10.34. Energy Services of America Co. has a 12-month low of $5.22 and a 12-month high of $19.83.

Get Energy Services of America alerts:

Energy Services of America (NASDAQ:ESOA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 16th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.28.

Energy Services of America Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Services of America

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This is a positive change from Energy Services of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Energy Services of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.39%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Energy Services of America by 35.4% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 5,516 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Energy Services of America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $401,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Energy Services of America by 16.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Services of America by 15.7% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 376,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after buying an additional 51,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Energy Services of America during the third quarter worth $452,000. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Energy Services of America

(Get Free Report)

Energy Services of America Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides contracting services for utilities and energy related companies in the United States. The company constructs, replaces, and repairs interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage facilities for utility companies and private natural gas companies; and provides services relating to pipeline, storage facilities, and plant works.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Services of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Services of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.