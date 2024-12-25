MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.94 and traded as low as $15.75. MEG Energy shares last traded at $16.10, with a volume of 10,740 shares trading hands.

MEG Energy Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.23.

MEG Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0722 per share. This represents a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th.

About MEG Energy

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in its Christina Lake Project in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

