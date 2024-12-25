& Melinda Gerber Livi Nicholas Buys 42,149 Shares of The Marygold Companies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MGLD) Stock

The Marygold Companies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MGLD – Get Free Report) CEO & Melinda Gerber Livi Nicholas purchased 42,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.72 per share, for a total transaction of $72,496.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 18,510,915 shares in the company, valued at $31,838,773.80. The trade was a 0.23 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

& Melinda Gerber Livi Nicholas also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Marygold Companies alerts:

On Thursday, November 21st, & Melinda Gerber Livi Nicholas acquired 50,000 shares of Marygold Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.51 per share, for a total transaction of $75,500.00.

Marygold Companies Price Performance

Marygold Companies stock opened at $1.65 on Wednesday. The Marygold Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.78 and a 1 year high of $2.10.

About Marygold Companies

Marygold Companies ( NYSEAMERICAN:MGLD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.91 million for the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Marygold Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in investment fund management, beauty products, food products, financial services, and security alarm systems businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Australia, and Canada. It operates as an investment advisor to exchange traded funds and exchange traded products organized as limited partnerships or investment trusts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marygold Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marygold Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.