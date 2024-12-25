Metal Sky Star Acquisition Corporation Announces Management Change

Metal Sky Star Acquisition Corporation filed a Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on December 20, 2024, regarding a recent management change within the company.

Get alerts:

Ms. Wenxi He, the Chief Financial Officer of Metal Sky Star Acquisition Corporation, tendered her resignation from the position, effective December 20, 2024. Ms. He will, however, continue to serve as the Chief Executive Officer and a director of the company. Her resignation was clarified not to be a result of any financial disclosure or accounting issues, and there was no dispute or disagreement with the company on operational matters.

Following Ms. He’s resignation, the board of directors appointed Mr. Kin Sze as the new Chief Financial Officer of Metal Sky Star Acquisition Corporation, effective the same day. Mr. Sze brings over 20 years of investment experience in the global financial market to his new role.

Mr. Sze’s previous roles include serving as the Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Ocean Capital Acquisition Corporation and as an Executive Director of Silverbricks Asset Management Company Limited. He was also the Chief Executive Officer and a director of Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.

There are no known arrangements or understandings between Mr. Sze and any other person regarding his appointment as CFO. Additionally, Mr. Sze does not have any direct or indirect material interest in any transaction requiring disclosure under Item 404(a) of Regulation S-K, nor does he have any family relationship with the current directors or executive officers of the company.

The company’s Form 8-K also contained forward-looking statements cautioning investors about uncertainties and potential changes in circumstances that may affect future events or outcomes. It highlighted potential risks and uncertainties that could impact actual results.

Metal Sky Star Acquisition Corporation emphasized that forward-looking statements are based on management’s expectations and subject to change. The company stated that it does not undertake any obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

The filing was signed on December 23, 2024, by Wenxi He, the Chief Executive Officer of Metal Sky Star Acquisition Corporation.

END

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Metal Sky Star Acquisition’s 8K filing here.

About Metal Sky Star Acquisition

(Get Free Report)

Metal Sky Star Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Hoboken, New Jersey.

Further Reading