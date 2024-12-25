Mfp Partners Lp Sells 200,000 Shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Stock

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mfp Partners Lp sold 200,000 shares of S&W Seed stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.15, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 993,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,978.05. This represents a 16.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

S&W Seed Stock Performance

SANW opened at $5.72 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.34 and its 200 day moving average is $5.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $13.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.57. S&W Seed has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $14.25.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported ($2.95) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.82 million for the quarter. S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 48.07% and a negative net margin of 77.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of S&W Seed from $10.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on S&W Seed in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

About S&W Seed

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. The company also offers sunflower, stevia, camelina, wheat, and pasture seeds. It sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

Recommended Stories

