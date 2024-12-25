Michael Sileck Purchases 10,000 Shares of Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Stock

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Free Report) Director Michael Sileck purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.02 per share, for a total transaction of $70,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 107,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,738.80. This trade represents a 10.21 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Eastman Kodak stock opened at $7.15 on Wednesday. Eastman Kodak has a 1-year low of $3.33 and a 1-year high of $7.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.86 million, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 3.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.43.

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $261.00 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KODK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Kodak during the third quarter worth about $25,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Eastman Kodak by 21.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Kodak in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Eastman Kodak in the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Kodak during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. 33.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eastman Kodak Company engages in the provision of hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, and entertainment markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Print, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.

