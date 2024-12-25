Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$19.68.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MI.UN. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$18.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. CIBC cut their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$18.50 to C$18.75 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$18.75 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$18.75 to C$17.75 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

MI.UN opened at C$13.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.09. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a 12-month low of C$12.99 and a 12-month high of C$17.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$14.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$15.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$528.14 million, a PE ratio of -14.87 and a beta of 1.23.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust, an open-ended real estate investment trust, owns and operates a portfolio of income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Canada. As of December 31, 2020, its portfolio consists of interests in 29 multi-residential rental properties, including three mixed-use residential apartment and commercial buildings in Toronto, Ottawa, Montréal, Calgary, and Edmonton.

