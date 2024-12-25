MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 392 Shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 9.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 178,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,348,000 after purchasing an additional 23,526 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 6.6% during the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 11,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods in the third quarter worth $3,043,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods in the third quarter valued at $3,982,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 652.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 160,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,997,000 after purchasing an additional 139,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on CALM. StockNews.com cut Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. Stephens began coverage on Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock.

Cal-Maine Foods Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CALM opened at $102.75 on Wednesday. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.02 and a 1 year high of $114.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.74. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of -0.10.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.36 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $785.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.65 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 16.09%. The business’s revenue was up 71.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Cal-Maine Foods Profile

(Free Report)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.