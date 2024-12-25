MML Investors Services LLC Grows Position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at $242,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 48.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,524,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $190,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,480 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 103.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 283,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,851,000 after buying an additional 15,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TPG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter valued at $206,000.

Get VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

GDXJ opened at $43.27 on Wednesday. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $30.89 and a one year high of $55.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.79.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDXJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.