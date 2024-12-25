MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 1,062 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSMT. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 20,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Farmers National Bank lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 43,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 32,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 19.5% during the third quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 106,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSMT opened at $22.92 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.70 and a 52 week high of $23.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.11 and a 200-day moving average of $23.13.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0522 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2029. BSMT was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

