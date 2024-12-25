Mobile Infrastructure Corporation declares payment of Preferred Stock Dividends**

On December 20, 2024, Mobile Infrastructure Corporation (NASDAQ: FWAC) announced the authorization and declaration of monthly dividends for its Series A Preferred Stock and Series 1 Preferred Stock. The Series A Preferred Stock will receive a payment of $4.791 per share, while the Series 1 Preferred Stock will receive $4.583 per share. These dividends, collectively termed as the “December Dividend,” are scheduled to be paid around January 13, 2025, to holders of record as of December 29, 2024, and December 24, 2024, respectively.

The decision on future dividend payments will rest with the Board, considering the Company’s financial status, legal requirements, and other relevant factors.

In other news, Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAOI) recently concluded an exchange with holders of its 2026 Notes, generating approximately $125 million in aggregate principal amount of 2.75% Convertible Senior Notes due 2030. This exchange also involved common stock and cash.

The 2030 Notes issued in the exchange will mature on January 15, 2030, offering interest at a rate of 2.75% per year, payable semiannually. The initial conversion rate for the 2030 Notes stands at approximately 23.0884 shares of common stock per $1,000 principal amount, representing a premium of around 27.50%.

To fund general corporate activities, Applied Optoelectronics conducted a Registered Direct Offering, yielding roughly $33.7 million after accounting for related expenses. Stefan Murry, the company’s CFO and Chief Strategy Officer, highlighted the benefits of these transactions, aiming to extend convertible debt obligations, reduce interest costs, and fortify the balance sheet.

Raymond James & Associates, Inc. acted as AOI’s financial advisor for these transactions. Legal advisory services were provided by Haynes Boone LLP for AOI and Mayer Brown LLP for Raymond James & Associates, Inc.

The Exchange Shares and common stock issued in these transactions have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933. For further details on these events, the official filings are available through the SEC’s website.

This news release serves solely for informational purposes and does not imply an offer or solicitation for securities acquisition. Further details on these transactions are available in the respective official filings.

**About Applied Optoelectronics**

Applied Optoelectronics Inc. is a prominent developer and manufacturer of advanced optical products utilized in various broadband fiber access networks globally. The company’s products cater to several markets including CATV broadband, internet datacenter, telecom, and FTTH industries.

For those interested in Investor Relations, they can get in touch with AOI through The Blueshirt Group for more information.

This article contains forward-looking statements subject to risks and uncertainties; readers are advised to refer to official SEC filings for complete information and risk factors.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III’s 8K filing here.

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III Company Profile

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire business in the real estate industry.

