Mohawk Industries (MHK) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Mohawk Industries (NYSE: MHK):

12/18/2024 – Mohawk Industries was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/17/2024 – Mohawk Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $140.00 to $135.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/11/2024 – Mohawk Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $146.00 to $141.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/4/2024 – Mohawk Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $185.00 to $180.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/28/2024 – Mohawk Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $140.00 to $134.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

10/28/2024 – Mohawk Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $161.00 to $146.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/28/2024 – Mohawk Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $184.00 to $155.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Mohawk Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:MHK opened at $120.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.38. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.28 and a twelve month high of $164.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Get Mohawk Industries Inc alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Mohawk Industries

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 9,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.86, for a total value of $1,187,947.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,078 shares of company stock worth $2,474,347. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Mohawk Industries

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 85.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.