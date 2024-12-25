Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $100.57.

COOP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Compass Point increased their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th.

Shares of COOP opened at $94.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.48 and a 200 day moving average of $90.65. Mr. Cooper Group has a 1-year low of $61.38 and a 1-year high of $103.05.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.30. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 25.87% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $616.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total transaction of $2,927,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,973,153.18. This represents a 3.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the third quarter valued at about $2,459,000. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,537,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 137.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 18,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 10,895 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $640,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 198.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 132,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,170,000 after purchasing an additional 87,712 shares in the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

