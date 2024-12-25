National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $94.20 and last traded at $94.20, with a volume of 469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of National Presto Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Get National Presto Industries alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on NPK

National Presto Industries Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.52. The firm has a market cap of $679.40 million, a PE ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 0.59.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in National Presto Industries in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd increased its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 264.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 737 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in National Presto Industries by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 1,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in National Presto Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its holdings in National Presto Industries by 190.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 1,483 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. 58.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Presto Industries

(Get Free Report)

National Presto Industries, Inc provides housewares and small appliance, defense, and safety products in North America. The company’s Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; vacuum sealers; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric knife sharpeners; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for National Presto Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Presto Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.